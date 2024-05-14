Open Menu

Azad Demands Concerned Quarters To Nab Culprits Behind Labourers Killing In Gwadar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Tuesday demanded the concerned quarters to nab culprits behind labourers killing in Gwadar.

A handful of terrorists are trying to disrupt law and order situation in the country, he said while talking to journalists after attending funeral prayer of mother of Jameel Khan Pathan, a known political and social figure, in Darul Uloom Eid Gah Kabir walla.

Expressing views on Gwadar tragedy, he said that the killing of innocent labourers in Gwadar is a conspiracy to spread fear and chaos in the country, which will not be allowed at any cost.

Regretting over brutal killing of seven people in Gwadar, he said that he is with the bereaved family in this hour of sorrow.

He demanded the concerned quarters to arrest those who are responsible for the murder of innocent labourers.

He further said that before advent of Muharram, the government must deal with such elements disrupting peace with iron hands. "We will continue efforts to promote unity among all segment of society, " he said.

Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad said that for the first time in Pakistan, fasting and Eid appeared on the same day and this is an honor of the Central Royat Hilal Committee.

On this occasion, Mufti Anwar Hassan, Mufti Owais Irshad, Maulana Abdullah Umar, Abdul Basir Azad, Sahibzada Syed Abdul Razzaq Azad, Syed Farrukh Raza Tirmidhi, Muhammad Junaid, Khan Shehbaz and others were also present.

