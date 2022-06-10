UrduPoint.com

Azadi March: ATC Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrants Of Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat Mehmood

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 10, 2022 | 12:06 PM

Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat Mehmood

Shahdra police has requested the court to issue arrest warrants of 12 PTI leaders.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2022) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI Punjab President Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat Mehmood and 10 others for allegedly damaging property on the day of Azadi March.

The court also issued warrant for arrest of Hammad Azhar, Murad Raas Zubair Niazi, Mehmoodur Rasheed, Aijaz Chaudhry, Aslam Iqbal and others.

Shahdra police had asked the court to issue arrest warrants of the PTI leaders.

chairman Imran Khan and other senior leaders of the party were also booked by the police but Imran Khan and Asad Umar secured bails.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Police Punjab Azadi March Anti Terrorism Court Court Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022 ..

Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 today

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 ..

Van der Dussen credits IPL for South Africa's T20 win over India

12 hours ago
 Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Ad ..

Fire stations to be set up in industrial zones: Administrator Karachi

12 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club strongly condemns BJP leaders fo ..

Lahore Press Club strongly condemns BJP leaders for remarks against Holy Prophet ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.