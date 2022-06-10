Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat Mehmood

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2022) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI Punjab President Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat Mehmood and 10 others for allegedly damaging property on the day of Azadi March.

The court also issued warrant for arrest of Hammad Azhar, Murad Raas Zubair Niazi, Mehmoodur Rasheed, Aijaz Chaudhry, Aslam Iqbal and others.

Shahdra police had asked the court to issue arrest warrants of the PTI leaders.

chairman Imran Khan and other senior leaders of the party were also booked by the police but Imran Khan and Asad Umar secured bails.