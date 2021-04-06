Azam Nazeer Tarar calls on Sadiq Sanjrani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Leader of Independent Opposition in Senate, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar along with delegation called on Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani here Tuesday at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Leader of Independent Opposition in Senate, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar along with delegation called on Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani here Tuesday at Parliament House.

Tarar was leading the delegation of Senator Musadiq Malik, Senator Afnan Ullah and Senator Rana Maqbool.

The matter of mutual interest including the smooth functioning of the upper house were discussed in the meeting.

Tarar said that the number of Independent opposition in Senate is 27 and they will participate independently in the formation of committees.