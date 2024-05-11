Open Menu

Azma Rejects Rumours About Hike In Naan Price

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Azma rejects rumours about hike in naan price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that price of 'naan' had not been increased across the province and it was being sold for Rs 20 per naan.

In a statement issued here, she said that any rumours regarding increase in rate of naan were baseless.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz fixed new price of roti at Rs 15 on Friday and the new rate has been implemented from Saturday, she added.

Azma Bukhari said as flour price had reduced, the relief would be transferred to people, and added that very soon prices of bakery items would also reduce.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Information Minister Punjab Price From Flour

Recent Stories

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

3 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

4 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

4 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

4 hours ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

8 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

8 hours ago
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

9 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

12 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan