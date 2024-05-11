Azma Rejects Rumours About Hike In Naan Price
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that price of 'naan' had not been increased across the province and it was being sold for Rs 20 per naan.
In a statement issued here, she said that any rumours regarding increase in rate of naan were baseless.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz fixed new price of roti at Rs 15 on Friday and the new rate has been implemented from Saturday, she added.
Azma Bukhari said as flour price had reduced, the relief would be transferred to people, and added that very soon prices of bakery items would also reduce.
