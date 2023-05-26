UrduPoint.com

Babar Awan Departs For London For Private Engagements

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 26, 2023 | 05:56 PM

Babar Awan departs for London for private engagements

The PTI leader says Imran Khan has transitioned from being a friend to his leader, while referring to the PTI as his extended family and Pakistan as his ultimate destination.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2023) Babar Awan, a close friend and legal advisor to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who departed for London that he would never quit the party.

According to reports, Babar Awan boarded a Virgin Atlantic flight, VS379, bound for London from Islamabad International Airport on Friday at 1 pm local time. The flight is expected to arrive in London later today, around 5 pm Pakistan time.

The PTI leader left for London at the moment when his party leadership and workers had been fighting the legal battle in numerous cases.

In a tweet addressing his departure, Awan mentioned that he left the country for pre-arranged private engagements. He expressed his continued allegiance to the PTI, stating that Imran Khan has transitioned from being a friend to his leader, while referring to the PTI as his extended family and Pakistan as his ultimate destination.

Awan also assured that his medical treatments strictly involve Pakistani doctors and medicines.

Babar Awan, known for his outspoken criticisms of the previous PDM government, joined PTI in 2017 after being associated with the Pakistan Peoples Party for several years. His sudden departure adds to a series of recent resignations and party members stepping down from their positions within the PTI, further fueling speculation about the internal dynamics and potential challenges faced by the party.

The reasons behind Babar Awan's unexpected departure and its implications for the PTI remain unclear. The PTI leadership and party members are yet to comment on the matter, leaving room for speculation and conjecture as to what may have prompted this significant development within the party.

