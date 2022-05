BA,BSc Muslim History paper reservation resolved

In the light of objections raised on Muslim History paper during examinations of BA, BSc conducted by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) affiliated degree colleges, the SBBU administration resolved the reservations in a dialogue with representatives of Shia Ulema Council, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Imamia Students Organization and Jafaria Students Organization

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :In the light of objections raised on Muslim History paper during examinations of BA, BSc conducted by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) affiliated degree colleges, the SBBU administration resolved the reservations in a dialogue with representatives of Shia Ulema Council, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Imamia Students Organization and Jafaria Students Organization.

The dialogue was attended by Vice Chancellor SBBU Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani, Manzoor Ali SIyal, Kashif Noorani, Yasir Ali Surho; while on behalf of Shia Ulema Council Muhammad Hussain Chandio, Moulana Atta Hussain Chandio, Ghulam Abbas Siyal, and Maulana Muhammad Alam Mari participated.

Whereas, Maulana Sajjad Hussain Mari from Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Majid Ali Sanjrani from Imamia Students Organization and Asif Hussain Alhussaini of Jafaria Students Organization attended the meeting. A special Dua was offered by Maulana Muhammad Alam Mari at the conclusion of the session.