Bahria University partners with Telenor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ):Bahria University (BU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telenor Pakistan (TP) for scientific cooperation.

The management of Bahria University is endeavoring to promote linkages with corporate world and Research & Development Organizations for the purpose of achieving its vision and mission as well as for scientific cooperation in the fields of mutual interests,a press release on Tuesday said.

This partnership will enable students of the university to avail guidance and support of Telenor Pakistan for their practical projects and research areas of IOT (Internet of things), Cloud Services and Data Sciences.

By signing this MOU, the two entities committed to encourage cooperation and direct contact between them. Broad areas of the agreement also included free usage of IOT platforms of Telenor Pakistan by BU students and researchers, special access to Alibaba cloud services and applied research opportunities at Telenor Pakistan.

Director Business Development, Data as a Service (DaaS) & Cloud, Telenor Pakistan Khurram Rahat along his team visited Bahria University Head Office Islamabad where he signed MOU with the Rector Bahria University Rear Admiral Habib ur Rehman HI (M) in the presence of Registrar, Director ORIC, Director Marketing, dignitaries and officials from both organizations.

The Rector BU speaking on the occasion emphasized the need for opening all avenues for promotion of potential researchers and enabling them to apply their academic knowledge in practical projects.

He added that BU has taken the initiative to facilitate its students by using modern technologies and industrial practices.

The agreement with Telenor Pakistan will help the students to get hands-on practical experience from top professionals and to develop a strong linkage between BU and telecommunication sector.

Khurram Rahat also stressed the need to bring industries and universitiescloser. He said that BU was producing scholars and intellectuals, who areworking at Telenor and other leading corporate sector organizations.