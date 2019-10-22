UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahria University Partners With Telenor

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:55 PM

Bahria University partners with Telenor

Bahria University (BU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telenor Pakistan (TP) for scientific cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ):Bahria University (BU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telenor Pakistan (TP) for scientific cooperation.

The management of Bahria University is endeavoring to promote linkages with corporate world and Research & Development Organizations for the purpose of achieving its vision and mission as well as for scientific cooperation in the fields of mutual interests,a press release on Tuesday said.

This partnership will enable students of the university to avail guidance and support of Telenor Pakistan for their practical projects and research areas of IOT (Internet of things), Cloud Services and Data Sciences.

By signing this MOU, the two entities committed to encourage cooperation and direct contact between them. Broad areas of the agreement also included free usage of IOT platforms of Telenor Pakistan by BU students and researchers, special access to Alibaba cloud services and applied research opportunities at Telenor Pakistan.

Director Business Development, Data as a Service (DaaS) & Cloud, Telenor Pakistan Khurram Rahat along his team visited Bahria University Head Office Islamabad where he signed MOU with the Rector Bahria University Rear Admiral Habib ur Rehman HI (M) in the presence of Registrar, Director ORIC, Director Marketing, dignitaries and officials from both organizations.

The Rector BU speaking on the occasion emphasized the need for opening all avenues for promotion of potential researchers and enabling them to apply their academic knowledge in practical projects.

He added that BU has taken the initiative to facilitate its students by using modern technologies and industrial practices.

The agreement with Telenor Pakistan will help the students to get hands-on practical experience from top professionals and to develop a strong linkage between BU and telecommunication sector.

Khurram Rahat also stressed the need to bring industries and universitiescloser. He said that BU was producing scholars and intellectuals, who areworking at Telenor and other leading corporate sector organizations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Internet World Business Telenor All From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Women’s T20I series – schedule of practice, ma ..

14 minutes ago

Man killed, daughter injured in road accident in F ..

51 seconds ago

Commissioner Hyderabad holds open Katchery at Qasi ..

53 seconds ago

DC for use of modern technology to eradicate crime ..

54 seconds ago

Court rejects NAB's plea against Abdul Ghani

56 seconds ago

Alhamra stages play 'Jahaiz' at LCWU

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.