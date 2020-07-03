UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt For Establishing Institute To Meet Climatic Issues

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Balochistan govt for establishing institute to meet climatic issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has planned to establish Environment, Climate Change and Disaster Management Institute as a preemptive measure against any untoward situation in the future.

Talking to APP, Engineer Muhammad Khan said it would be the first of its kind institute in the country to conduct research and development on issues related to environment, climate change and natural disasters.

He said the government had also allocated Rs200 million for the establishment of Disaster Management Villages at divisional level in order to promote disaster risk management approaches through coordination and collaboration to prevent and mitigate damage to humans, livestock, property and environment.

Muhammad Khan said the plan of Balochistan Costal Development Authority's establishment was also under process to build the coastal areas on modern lines and to promote domestic eco-tourism in the area.

He said the factors such as environmental protection and eco-tourism should also be taken into account in development projects.

He emphasized the need of a mechanism to analyze the economic, social and environmental impacts of development projects and policies.

The government was working for the creation of specialist posts for the first time in environment, forest and other departments, he added.

He said the Balochistan Environment Protection Agency had banned several factories violating environmental laws and producing pollution in the area.

