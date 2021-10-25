Balochistan govt initiates multiple projects of women empowerment

Balochistan government on Monday initiated multiple projects to empower and facilitate women in the province to bring improvement and channelize their talent for development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan government on Monday initiated multiple projects to empower and facilitate women in the province to bring improvement and channelize their talent for development.

The provincial government kicked off the construction of women business incubation centers and women bazaars at Quetta, Khuzdar, Kharan, Loralai and Gwadar with the aim to support women to set up their businesses, enhance their entrepreneurship skills and overcome the challenges being faced by them in the market.

The Balochistan government has decided to set up an economic empowerment fund for women at the cost of Rs 500 million which would provide financial assistance and make them self-sufficient, an official source told APP.

The government has launched Balochistan Gender Equality and Women Empowerment Policy 2020-24.

The government has also announced a special internship programme for graduated girls at the cost of Rs 3.4 million.

The government has also initiated a training programme to encourage more women entrepreneurs to participate in business activities.

He said the government was introducing women endowment funds in Balochistan to empower them financially and make them independent.

Balochistan government had spent Rs 600 million to build women hostels at each divisional headquarter of the province to provide safe residence for working women, he added.