Balochistan Home Condemns Attack On Security Force In Sibi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Longove on Friday strongly condemned the incident of firing on security forces in the Sangan area of Sibi district.

He said the entire nation stands with the security forces against terrorism till their elimination from the country.

He also paid homage to martyrs of security forces and we are proud of them while their sacrifice would never be in vain.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace ad grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

