Balochistan integral part of Pakistan: Ali Muhmmad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ali Muhammad Khan Monday assured that present government would not compromise about the equal rights of Balochistan province and it is the integral part of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Ali Muhammad while responding to the remarks of the PDM leader Owais Noorani said that opposition was advancing the agenda of India and warned them to avoid such statement against Balochistan as it is a part of us we can't separate it.

He said opposition should have talked about sanctity and respect of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in public gathering instead of maligning state institutions.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to putting the country including Balochistan on path of economic progress and prosperity.

Ali Muhammad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would steer the country out of present crisis and called on the nation to support Imran Khan adding that the prime minister was an honest person.

He accused the opposition of "blackmailing" his government and threatening to remove his government only to get relief over the ongoing process of accountability, adding, those who are targeting the institutions will not succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said that state institutions and all provinces are our pride and we will foil every conspiracy against them.

Ali Muhammad further condemns the French incitement against the Islamic religion and the Holy Prophet Muhammad, warning that these repeated insults fuel hatred among the peoples.

He also urged all Muslim countries that we should all boycott everything coming from France as such practices hurt the sentiments of billion Muslims and amount to an assault on religious symbols and beliefs.

He said the continuation of such insulting acts will damage France's relations with Islamic countries.

He also urged the UN to take notice and action against the hate based narrative against islam.

He said nobody has the right to hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims under the garb of freedom of expression.