Balochistan Reports 11 More Positive For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:05 AM

About 11 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19004 in Balochistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :About 11 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19004 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 569428 people were screened for the virus till Feb 23 out of which 11 more were reported positive.

As many as 18716 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 199 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

