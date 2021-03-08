UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Reports 4 More Corona Positive Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 11:10 PM

Balochistan reports 4 more Corona positive case

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :About 4 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19121 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, 596304 people were screened for the deadly virus till March 8 out of which 4 more were reported positive.

As many as 18828 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 201 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

