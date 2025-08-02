Open Menu

Balochistan To Observe 'Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir' On Aug 5

Published August 02, 2025

Balochistan to observe 'Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir' on Aug 5

The Balochistan government will observe Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir on August 5, 2025, in solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), aligning with nationwide commemorations across the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Balochistan government will observe Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir on August 5, 2025, in solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), aligning with nationwide commemorations across the country.

According to an official notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), the day will be marked by a series of events aimed at raising awareness about the ongoing humanitarian and political crisis in Kashmir and reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

On the day, public rallies, awareness walks, and special events will be held at the district and tehsil levels, organized under the supervision of Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.

Essay writing competitions, photo exhibitions, and public forums will engage students and civil society to deepen understanding of the Kashmiri struggle.

Government buildings and key public spaces will be illuminated, and Pakistani and Kashmiri flags will be prominently displayed to symbolize unity and shared aspirations.

The Information Department has been tasked with ensuring comprehensive coverage of the day’s events across print, electronic, and social media platforms. Special messages, visuals, and documentation will be disseminated to amplify the message of solidarity and resistance.

Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to ensure broad public participation, making the observance impactful and inclusive across all regions of the province.

Youm-e-Istehsaal commemorates the events of August 5, 2019, when the Indian government revoked Article 370, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special constitutional status. The move triggered a sweeping crackdown, resulting in widespread human rights violations and the continued suffering of millions of Kashmiris.

The observance serves as a solemn reminder of the resilience of the Kashmiri people and Pakistan’s enduring commitment to their cause.

