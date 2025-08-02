Preparations underway for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) A meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Mr. Hamid Iqbal, to review preparations for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) in Kohat. The meeting was attended by officers from various departments, including the District Administration, Kohat Police, Health Department, education Department, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, TMEs, and WSSC Kohat.

The meeting aimed to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of Chehlum processions and ceremonies.

During the meeting, the Additional Deputy Commissioner General reviewed the arrangements being made by various departments, including Health, TMEs, WAPDA, and Rescue 1122. He also issued instructions to the relevant departments to complete all arrangements before Chehlum and ensure the provision of necessary facilities at the procession routes, including Imambargahs.

