Special Education Centre renovated with modern IT facilities in Sialkot

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali and MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt inaugurated the renovation and IT upgradation project at the Special Education Centre for hearing and speech-impaired children, carried out in collaboration with the Helping Hand Organisation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali and MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt inaugurated the renovation and IT upgradation project at the Special Education Centre for hearing and speech-impaired children, carried out in collaboration with the Helping Hand Organisation.

The centre has been equipped with modern facilities to create a more inclusive and effective learning environment. New additions include air coolers, smart whiteboards (2025 model), a fully functional computer lab, and freshly painted classrooms with softboards to display student creativity. Wall clocks, table sheets, dustbins, and decorative vases have also been provided to improve cleanliness, punctuality, and aesthetics.

The DC stated that providing quality education and a comfortable atmosphere to special children is a societal responsibility.

She appreciated the Helping Hand Organisation's dedicated role in uplifting the educational standards of differently-abled children.

MPA Manshaullah Butt hailed the project as a milestone in special education and encouraged other institutions to follow suit. Founders Maira Khurram Sheikh and Mah Noor Akbar Butt shared that Rs. 2 million were spent on the project, which also boosted the morale of special children.

In recognition of their efforts, trophies and certificates were awarded to the founders and team members of the Helping Hand Organisation, with hopes for their continued commitment to social development and humanitarian service.