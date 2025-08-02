PEF Holds Seminar On Public-private Partnership In Education
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2025 | 08:22 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) hosted a seminar focused on the "Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in Education & Education Policy" here on Saturday.
The event, served as a platform for detailed discussions on education policies and the effectiveness of the PPP model, attended by Chairman PEF Malik Shoaib Awan and Managing Director Shahid Farid, along with board members Rana Phool-ur-Rehman and Professor Dr. Ayesha Azhar, Deputy Managing Directors, senior officials, and scholars from leading universities. Heads of partner schools and private institutions also participated.
Chairman PEF Malik Shoaib Awan emphasized that fostering effective public-private partnerships is a pressing need to ensure equitable and quality education. He underlined that collaborative efforts are essential to address existing educational challenges and expand access.
Managing Director Shahid Farid noted that PEF has emerged as the world’s largest education-focused PPP model, currently providing quality education to over 3.7 million students. He also highlighted the foundation’s efforts to enhance access in underserved areas, particularly through the Public Schools Reorganization Program (PSRP), which has improved more than 10,000 government schools under the initiative.
During the seminar, researchers and education experts presented data-driven insights on the impact and future potential of the PPP model. Discussions covered structural challenges, reform opportunities, and strategic pathways to scale education delivery.
The event concluded with the distribution of honorary shields and certificates to the researchers who delivered outstanding presentations.
