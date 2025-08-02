Gomal, FATA Universities vow to boost academic collaboration

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Vice Chancellor of Gomal University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, and Vice Chancellor of FATA University, Prof. Dr. Mohsin Nawaz, held a detailed meeting aimed at strengthening academic cooperation between the two institutions.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed areas of mutual interest, including joint research initiatives, faculty exchange, student training programs, and collaborative academic ventures to enhance the quality of higher education in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal said, “This partnership will pave the way for academic innovation, research excellence, and capacity building that will benefit not only our students and faculty, but the broader region as well.

”

Prof. Dr. Mohsin Nawaz added, “By sharing resources, expertise, and vision, both universities can accelerate progress in academic and research domains, especially in underserved areas of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

They reaffirmed their commitment to launching joint degree programs, research projects, and initiatives focusing on student skill development and faculty collaboration.

The meeting was termed a significant milestone toward building long-term institutional linkages for educational advancement and regional development.