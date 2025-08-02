Open Menu

Newly Launched Dustbin Service In Mirpur On Verge Of Complete Failure

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 08:17 PM

Following a lack of interest by the Mirpur administration and the Municipal Corporation, the recently launched first-ever state-run “dustbin service” launched in the city has reached the verge of complete failure, authorities confirmed

The project was launched in October last year in collaboration with Mirpur Corporation and SIMUNH in different areas of the city, which was considered to be the best model of urban cleanliness, but thousands of dustbins were installed under it, and the best services were also being provided to the citizens as per the schedule.

The project was launched in October last year in collaboration with Mirpur Corporation and SIMUNH in different areas of the city, which was considered to be the best model of urban cleanliness, but thousands of dustbins were installed under it, and the best services were also being provided to the citizens as per the schedule.

However, due to the alleged negligence of the district administration and local government authorities, this facility has been provided in only 10 percent of the markets and sectors of the city so far.

Neither has any strategy been adopted to expand the scope of the service and make it effective, nor has any notice of slowness been taken.

On the other hand, the situation has further deteriorated due to non-cooperation by the citizens in using the dustbins and no legal action taken against violations. Garbage dumping in streets, drains, and vacant plots continues without fear, resulting in foul smells and filth in various parts of the city.

The civic community has demanded that the sanitation system be made effective, dustbin service be expanded, and immediate action be taken against violators so that Mirpur can be made a clean and healthy city again.

APP/ahr/378

