Bandit held

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Saddar police arrested a bandit in police encounter here on Friday.

Police said that a citizen Rasheed informed police on 15 that two robbers snatched motorcycle and cash from him and fled.

Concerned police chased the outlaws and set up a picket at Bahadur pur.

The accused after seeing police party opened fire.The team retaliated and during the gunfight,one of the dacoit suffered injuries by the firing of his own accomplice.

Police arrested the accused and recovered the motorbike from his possession..

The dacoit was wanted by police in 31 robberies.

Raids were being conducted for the arrest of other accused,said police.