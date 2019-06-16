UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Banish All Fear Of Losing; Give Your Best: PM To Pakistan Team Before Indian Contest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 01:10 PM

Banish all fear of losing; give your best: PM to Pakistan team before Indian contest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :As Pakistan and India are set for a big contest of Cricket World Cup 2019 Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan advised the national cricket team to banish all fear of losing, give their best and fight till the last ball.

"Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat," suggested the prime minister who had captained the 92-World Cup winning team.

In a series of tweets, he said in order to have a winning offensive strategy Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because "Raillu Kattas" rarely performed under pressure especially the intense kind that would be generated today.

In Sarfaraz, he said Pakistan was fortunate to have a bold captain and today, he would have to be at his daring best.

He advised the team to banish all fears of losing from the mind as the mind could only process one thought at a time. Fear of losing leads to a negative & defensive strategy & crucially mistakes by opponents are not pounced upon, he added.

"Even though India may be the favourites, banish all fear of losing. Just give your best and fight till the last ball. Then accept whatever the result like true sportsmen. The nation's prayers are with all of you. Good Luck," the prime minister said.

The prime minister said today, given the intensity of the match, both the teams would come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind would decide the outcome of the match today.

Imran Khan said when he had started his cricketing career, he had assumed success was 70% talent and 30% mind. By the time, he finished playing cricket, he felt it was 50-50 ratio.

"But now I tend to agree with my friend Gavaskar (former Indian cricketer), it's 60% mental strength & 40 % talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60%," he commented.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Imran Khan Prime Minister World May Sunday 2019 All From Best

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashimi wins jiu-jitsu gold medal in Mosco ..

2 hours ago

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

4 hours ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

4 hours ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

4 hours ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

4 hours ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.