Open Menu

Barrister Aqeel Attends Side Session Of PCA

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Barrister Aqeel attends side session of PCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, attended a side session organized by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA).

During the session, the representative of India announced that a country office of the PCA will soon be opened in New Delhi and claimed that India upholds and respects the principles of international law and the awards and observations made by international organisations/forums, such as PCA.

He also referred to the issue of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), currently pending before the PCA.

Responding to these remarks, the Honorable Minister observed that the Indian government appears confused in its own stance.

On international forums, India asserts that it respects and upholds International Law, yet in practice it continues to flout arbitral principles and disregards binding interlocutory observations of international organisations, including the PCA, particularly in the matter pertaining to the IWT.

The Minister highlighted this contradiction, noting that despite openly violating international legal and arbitral norms, India now seeks to open a PCA office in New Delhi.

Recent Stories

'BRIDGE' engages media leaders & policymakers at I ..

'BRIDGE' engages media leaders & policymakers at IGCF in lead-up to 2025 Abu Dha ..

15 minutes ago
 PAL hosts special event as part of National Monsoo ..

PAL hosts special event as part of National Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 202 ..

10 minutes ago
 Policeman shot dead in Shah Latif area

Policeman shot dead in Shah Latif area

10 minutes ago
 OPEC: Resilience of UAE’s non-oil economy suppor ..

OPEC: Resilience of UAE’s non-oil economy supports growth; strengthens country ..

30 minutes ago
 Punjab launches excavation at four heritage sites ..

Punjab launches excavation at four heritage sites to uncover ancient history

10 minutes ago
 NDMA issues high alert for heavy rains and flash f ..

NDMA issues high alert for heavy rains and flash floods in Balochistan

12 minutes ago
SC adjourns super tax case till tomorrow

SC adjourns super tax case till tomorrow

12 minutes ago
 13 injured in traffic accident in Karachi

13 injured in traffic accident in Karachi

12 minutes ago
 Policeman killed in Karachi firing

Policeman killed in Karachi firing

12 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi slams PTI govt for failure to resto ..

Governor Kundi slams PTI govt for failure to restore peace in KP

12 minutes ago
 President visits Major Adnan Shaheed, Major Moiz S ..

President visits Major Adnan Shaheed, Major Moiz Shaheed residences to express s ..

13 minutes ago
 Palestinians left with ‘no safe place’ to go a ..

Palestinians left with ‘no safe place’ to go as Israel presses on with Gaza ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan