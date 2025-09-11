Nation Stands With Armed Forces In Anti-terror Fight: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani on Thursday said that there could be no compromise on the issue of terrorism, calling for national unity to confront the menace.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.
Kayani criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying its attempts to politicize such a serious issue were “deeply regrettable.”
He added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains the frontline province against terrorism, yet PTI’s leadership in the province and at the national level appears “confused.”
“Incitement, hatred and violent politics have become their norm,” he remarked.
He said that PTI always indulged in personal politics at a time when unity for the country was most needed.
Recent Stories
First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22
Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..
IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for glob ..
UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint co ..
UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 12th Sharjah Government Communicat ..
IGCF: Experts highlight $7 billion funding gap to meet global refugee needs
IGCF 2025: Sharjah real estate sets benchmark for sustainabilityو quality of li ..
Education key to building nations, says Hamdan bin Zayed in meeting with Ministr ..
'BRIDGE' engages media leaders & policymakers at IGCF in lead-up to 2025 Abu Dha ..
PAL hosts special event as part of National Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 202 ..
Policeman shot dead in Shah Latif area
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One injured in Multan traffic accident1 hour ago
-
Barrister Danyal, Romanian envoy explore new bilateral horizons2 hours ago
-
Punjab prosecutor general, police discuss reforms in criminal investigations2 hours ago
-
Nation stands with armed forces in anti-terror fight: Minister2 hours ago
-
One killed as dumper overturns on M-92 hours ago
-
Barrister Aqeel attends side session of PCA2 hours ago
-
PAL hosts special event as part of National Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 20252 hours ago
-
Policeman shot dead in Shah Latif area2 hours ago
-
Punjab launches excavation at four heritage sites to uncover ancient history2 hours ago
-
NDMA issues high alert for heavy rains and flash floods in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
SC adjourns super tax case till tomorrow2 hours ago
-
13 injured in traffic accident in Karachi2 hours ago