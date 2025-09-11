Open Menu

Nation Stands With Armed Forces In Anti-terror Fight: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani on Thursday said that there could be no compromise on the issue of terrorism, calling for national unity to confront the menace.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

Kayani criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying its attempts to politicize such a serious issue were “deeply regrettable.”

He added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains the frontline province against terrorism, yet PTI’s leadership in the province and at the national level appears “confused.”

“Incitement, hatred and violent politics have become their norm,” he remarked.

He said that PTI always indulged in personal politics at a time when unity for the country was most needed.

