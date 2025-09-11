Open Menu

Governor Kundi Slams PTI Govt For Failure To Restore Peace In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 11:32 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that peace, development, and prosperity in the province required unity and support for security forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that peace, development, and prosperity in the province required unity and support for security forces.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial government was in confusion, had failed to restore peace.

He said that PTI government was unable to deliver governance while corruption was widespread in the province.

The governor said the PTI leader’s statements were contradictory and its provincial government lacked a clear agenda.

Kundi added that PTI’s politics revolved around one individual, focusing on personal gains instead of national interest.

He remarked that the province’s people had been left without representation, while the chief minister and the entire party were preoccupied with securing relief for their leader.

He said founder PTI should face corruption and other cases in courts rather than seeking concessions or resorting to blackmailing tactics.

He said that the party’s conduct had damaged Pakistan’s image internationally.

