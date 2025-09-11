One killed as dumper overturns on M-9

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A speeding dumper overturned on the M-9 Motorway, leaving one person dead and another injured on Thursday.

According to a private news channel, rescue officials said that one person killed while another sustained injuries in the accident.

Rescue official said that the incident happened due to over speeding. The dead body and the injured were shifted to hospital and case was registered in police station.