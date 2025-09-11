Open Menu

One Killed As Dumper Overturns On M-9

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 11:40 PM

One killed as dumper overturns on M-9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) A speeding dumper overturned on the M-9 Motorway, leaving one person dead and another injured on Thursday.

According to a private news channel, rescue officials said that one person killed while another sustained injuries in the accident.

Rescue official said that the incident happened due to over speeding. The dead body and the injured were shifted to hospital and case was registered in police station.

Recent Stories

'BRIDGE' engages media leaders & policymakers at I ..

'BRIDGE' engages media leaders & policymakers at IGCF in lead-up to 2025 Abu Dha ..

15 minutes ago
 PAL hosts special event as part of National Monsoo ..

PAL hosts special event as part of National Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 202 ..

11 minutes ago
 Policeman shot dead in Shah Latif area

Policeman shot dead in Shah Latif area

11 minutes ago
 OPEC: Resilience of UAE’s non-oil economy suppor ..

OPEC: Resilience of UAE’s non-oil economy supports growth; strengthens country ..

31 minutes ago
 Punjab launches excavation at four heritage sites ..

Punjab launches excavation at four heritage sites to uncover ancient history

11 minutes ago
 NDMA issues high alert for heavy rains and flash f ..

NDMA issues high alert for heavy rains and flash floods in Balochistan

13 minutes ago
SC adjourns super tax case till tomorrow

SC adjourns super tax case till tomorrow

13 minutes ago
 13 injured in traffic accident in Karachi

13 injured in traffic accident in Karachi

13 minutes ago
 Policeman killed in Karachi firing

Policeman killed in Karachi firing

13 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi slams PTI govt for failure to resto ..

Governor Kundi slams PTI govt for failure to restore peace in KP

13 minutes ago
 President visits Major Adnan Shaheed, Major Moiz S ..

President visits Major Adnan Shaheed, Major Moiz Shaheed residences to express s ..

14 minutes ago
 Palestinians left with ‘no safe place’ to go a ..

Palestinians left with ‘no safe place’ to go as Israel presses on with Gaza ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan