President Visits Major Adnan Shaheed, Major Moiz Shaheed Residences To Express Sorrow, Respect For Supreme Sacrifice
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 11:31 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday visited the residences of Major Adnan Aslam Shaheed and Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah Shaheed to express deep sorrow and respect for their supreme sacrifices
Major Adnan Aslam, aged 31, succumbed to his wounds after being critically injured during an attack by militants in Bannu, while Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah, aged 37, embraced martyrdom in an intelligence-based operation in Sararogha, South Waziristan.
Both officers laid down their lives while bravely fighting against Indian-backed militants of Fitna al Khwarij, a Presidency's news release said.
The President praised the officers’ bravery, leadership and patriotism, saying their valour reflects the highest traditions of service. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unshakeable resolve to root out terrorism in all its forms.
He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and for strength and patience for their loved ones.
