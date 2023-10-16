Open Menu

BDA Providing One-window Operation Facility To Industrialist For Latest Ship Breaking Yard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2023 | 11:39 PM

General Manager (GM) Gadani Shipbreaking Yard Munir Ahmed Bizenjo on Monday said that Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) was providing a one-window operation facility to the industrialist to make Gadani shipbreaking yard a modern yard.

In a press release issued here, he said that the BDA, the regulatory authority of Gadani Ship Breaking Yard initiated important steps for the development of the local industry, and commercial activities started with the arrival of decommissioned ships in the shipbreaking yard.

The various plots of BDA located in Gadani shipbreaking yard have become operational, employment opportunities have launched to be available for the local people, he mentioned.

Mr. Munir said that due to the successful economic policy of the current caretaker government, the industrialists associated with the ship breaking industry have initiated deals for the purchase of decommissioned ships from different countries.

Under the future industrial requirements, the plan of establishing Steel Iron City on an area of 1000 acres is also under consideration, The facilitation centre for the promotion of commercial activities adjacent to ship breaking yard and state-of-the-art complex for regulatory authority of BDA is under completion, he described.

He said that the approval of the link roads and other projects of Gadani Shipbreaking Yard has been obtained from the government, the development work would be started as soon as the funds were released.

GM Shipbreaking said that with the efforts of Director BDA Captain Javed, trial projects of water boring from alternative sources have been successful at various places in Gadani, feasibility study was in progress and there was a possibility of further progress soon.

Munir Ahmad Bizenjo said that in the water commission meeting established by the Supreme Court in the past few days, BDA has submitted suggestions to the authorities regarding water supply projects for drinking water and industrial purposes.

He said that the technical assistant of the Water Commission established by the Supreme Court has visited Gadani, and soon they would compile the report with suggestions and submit it to the Chairman Water Commission. It should be noted that in 1974, BDA established a water supply project in Hub under the cooperation of NESPAK for industrial purposes. Water supply was started through a pipeline from the Water Pumping Station Hub to Gadani. Apart from this, the people of the industrial hub are also benefited from the water supply project of BDA for the last forty years.

