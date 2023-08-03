Open Menu

Beautiful Example Of Religious, Mutual Harmony, Brotherhood In Chitral Valley

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Beautiful example of religious, mutual harmony, brotherhood in Chitral valley

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Muslim and Kalash communities were living in three different valleys named Bumborat, Birir, and Rumbor without any sectarian upheaval or prejudice towards each other.

Most of the persons from the Kalash clan had converted to islam and still been living with their families and were allowed the right to have property and possessions there.

Recently two Muslims named Haji Zafar Ahmed and Haji Qari Nazir Ahmed who had gone to perform Haj when they came back to their valley, received a warm welcome from the Kalash tribes on their arrival at the Kalash Rombor.

This was the third family who became Muslims from the Kalash community and performed the pilgrimage.

On this occasion, former Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on minority affairs Wazir Zada Kalash congratulated Haji Qari and Haji Nazir Ahmed's family on behalf of the Kalash tribe.

According to details, these people were living in these valleys with great religious mutual harmony and attended each other's religious, and cultural, festivals. There was a religious tradition in the Kalash community when a woman died during childbirth not any person from their community was allowed to touch the woman but Muslims could bury the deceased woman. There were many other examples that reflected peace and mutual harmony among these communities.

