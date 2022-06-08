UrduPoint.com

Bestway Cement Donates 50 Ceiling Fans For Jail's Inmates

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 08:02 PM

The Bestway Cement Wednesday donated 50 ceiling fans to facilitate for the inmates of the Central Jail Haripur to cope with the scorching heat wave of summer

In a bid to mobilize local donors and philanthropists for the betterment of the inmates and jail staff, Bestway handed over the ceiling fans to jail authorities.

In this connection, a simple ceremony was arranged in Central Jail, Haripur wherein Taj Ghani, the Deputy General Manager of Bestway handed over the fans to the Superintendent Hamid Azam Khan.

