Bestway Director Presents Over 200 Mln Cheque For Corona Relief Fund

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:46 AM

Director Finance Bestway Cement Irfan A. Shaikh Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented a cheque worth Rs 200.5 million as donation for the PM's Corona Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ):Director Finance Bestway Cement Irfan A. Shaikh Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented a cheque worth Rs 200.5 million as donation for the PM's Corona Relief Fund.

The prime minister appreciated the donation made by the Bestway Foundation, the United Bank and director finance for supporting the weaker and deserving segments of society in these hard times.

The amount included Rs100 million donation by the Bestway Foundation, Rs100 million by the United Bank each, whereas Rs5 million was donated by Irfan A. Shaikh and his family, PM office media wing in a press release said.

