BIEK Issues Admit Cards For Intermediate Exams 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 10:50 PM

BIEK issues Admit Cards for Intermediate exams 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Board of Intermediate education Karachi (BIEK) on Tuesday issued admit cards for annual examination 2021 to the students of Intermediate Part-I (fresh) and Part-II (failure).

According to the notification, the admit cards are issued of Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Science General, Commerce Regular, Arts Regular, Home Economics, Special candidates, Medical Technology and Diploma in Physical Education students.

The representatives of colleges and higher schools are directed to bring authority letter from their respective heads to collect the admit cards, from July 28 , from the concerned section of the board office.

Thus, students of the programs can collect the admit cards from their concerned institutes within next one of two days.

