Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7th cabinet meeting

Published May 14, 2024

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the 7th meeting of the provincial cabinet here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the 7th meeting of the provincial cabinet here on Tuesday.

Advocate General briefed the cabinet members that the Constitution has made mutual consultation of the stakeholders indispensable before making important appointments. It was agreed in the meeting that the government does not believe in conflict with any institution, but undue interference in the executive authority is not acceptable.

The Cabinet approved food Minister Bilal Yasin's proposal to constitute a ministerial committee for making important appointments after meaningful consultation with the other stakeholders.

The Cabinet ratified Rock Salt Policy 2022, Rock Salt Amended Policy 2023, and directed to form a committee to decide on rock salt mining leases. It was also decided in the Cabinet meeting to approach NAB against those responsible for corruption in the grant of Rock Salt Leases.

The CM said, “Can't allow looting of precious national resources. Illegal leases of rock salt mining should be suspended immediately.” She added that do not waste even a single particle of salt, $13 billion rock salt mineral reserves is a valuable asset of the province.

“If the world can buy our salt at cheap rates and sell it at higher price after value addition, why can't we?” she questioned.

The Cabinet gave approval to extend contract of 23 employees of Policy and Strategic Planning Unit of the Primary and Secondary HealthCare Department, besides lifting a ban on recruitment against vacant posts.

The Cabinet also approved presenting before the Provincial Assembly the special, project and performance audit reports of the Punjab government and District Governments from 2016 to 2022. Approval was also accorded to the appointment of Bakht Fakhr Behzad as Judicial Member and Chairperson of the Appellate Tribunal of Punjab Revenue Authority.

The Cabinet approved Punjab Government Advertisement Policy 2024 to regulate advertisements in print, electronic, cable and digital media in line with the Federal government procedures.

Provincial ministers, advisors, Chief Secretary, IG Punjab Police, secretaries and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

