Bikaner Food Street inaugurated inside Farid Gate in connection with Cholistan Rally

At the occasion of the International Cholistan Desert Rally, a food street named "Bikaner Food Street" was inaugurated inside Farid Gate Bahawalpur by Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) At the occasion of the International Cholistan Desert Rally, a food street named "Bikaner Food Street" was inaugurated inside Farid Gate Bahawalpur by Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner City Adeel Khan, Deputy Director Punjab Food Authority Nauman Yousaf, President of the Traders Union Shahi Bazaar Mir Jamal, members of the Traders Unions, representatives of civil society, and a large number of citizens.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed that high-quality traditional cuisine is being offered at the food street in Bahawalpur.

He praised the role of Assistant Commissioner City and the Traders Union in the establishment of the beautiful food street.

He mentioned that the food street is welcoming for the participants of the Cholistan Desert Rally.

The food street was decorated with colourful canopies and fairy lights. The Deputy Commissioner announced that for the enthusiasts of the Cholistan Desert Rally in Bahawalpur, a bus service has been initiated from the bus terminal by the district administration.

The inaugural ceremony featured a lively party with splendid performances. A horse dance was also presented at the event. Local singer Abrar Abbasi performed melodies and songs of the Cholistan Desert Rally.