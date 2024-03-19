Bike Lifter Held, Six Bikes, Four Rickshaws Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a bike lifter and recovered six
motorcycles and four rickshaws.
According to police, Bhalwal city police raided and arrested Imran involved in 10 cases
of motorcycle and rickshaw lifting cases.
District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran appreciated the performance the
team.
