Bike Rider Killed, Two Injure In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 09:30 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A bike rider was killed while two others injured after collision with bus near Rangpur Police Station.

According to rescuer, the body and injured persons were removed to Rangpur Rural Health Center.

The deceased was identified as Altaf Hussain, 22, s/o Muhammad Ashiq, while injured Qaiser, 35, s/o Ghulam Yasin and Bezad, 14, s/o Muhammad Ashiq.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed which reached on the spot and looked out the rescue activities.

The accident was said to be caused by carelessness and over-speeding of both of the drivers, as per the initial enquiry. Further investigation was underway.

