Bike thief, bootlegger arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Police on Sunday arrested a motorcycle thief and a bootlegger and recovered a rickshaw, motorcycles and liquor.

According to police, City police raided and arrested Adnan and recovered a stolen rickshaw and 4 motorcycles worth Rs 650,000.

Meanwhile, Atta Shaheed police nabbed bootlegger Khalid with 60 liters of liquor.