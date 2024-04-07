Bike Thief, Bootlegger Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Police on Sunday arrested a motorcycle thief and a bootlegger and recovered a rickshaw, motorcycles and liquor.
According to police, City police raided and arrested Adnan and recovered a stolen rickshaw and 4 motorcycles worth Rs 650,000.
Meanwhile, Atta Shaheed police nabbed bootlegger Khalid with 60 liters of liquor.
