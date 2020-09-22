UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biker Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:30 AM

Biker killed

LAHORE, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A young man riding a motorcycle was hit to death by a speeding tractor trolley early Tuesday near Khara Rohi nullah.

The police identified the deceased as Mohammad Jameel (28), s/o Mohammad Umer,resident of Dhingshah,Deepalpur road, Kasur.

He was riding towards Kasur on Raiwind road when he met the accident.The tractor driver who hit the bike fled from the site before police reached.

Rescue 1122 kasur shifted the body to district headquarter hospital Kasur. Police was investigating.

