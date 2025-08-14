No stone to be left unturned to improve lives of people: CM Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that she would leave no stone unturned to improve the lives of the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that she would leave no stone unturned to improve the lives of the people.

While addressing the unveiling ceremony of 'Marka-i- Haq' Monument, Museum and Park Project, she said, "We pledge to play our vibrant role in freeing Pakistan from poverty."

She said that when the Pakistan Air Force downed the Rafale jets with JF-Thunders, no one could believe it.

She highlighted," If we had been politically divided, we could never have won the war against the enemy. From the Battle of Truth ('Marka-i- Haq'), the world learned what 'Bunyan-um- Marsoos' means."

"During my visits in various colleges across Punjab for the distribution of laptops to the talented students, I understood the phrase, ‘This homeland is yours, you are its guardians.’ The entire nation got united and became an iron wall against the enemy's aggression", she added.

She outlined, "The entire nation salutes those who downed the enemy’s Rafale aircraft. I pay profound tribute to COAS Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, who displayed exemplary wartime leadership and led Pakistan to victory. This Independence Day celebration is marked for the whole Pakistani nation. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Armed Forces like an iron wall.

She underscored, "Independence Day is dedicated to those mothers who send their sons to the battlefield with a lion's heart.The whole nation, Nawaz Sharif and myself pay tribute with profound reverence to the brave mothers who bid farewell to their young sons to the battlefield. We salute those brave daughters who sacrifice their marital life for the sake of sacred homeland, and the children who bear the pain of orphanage for the sake of the defence and protection of our dear homeland. The Independence Day is meant for those sons who gave their precious blood to safeguard their dear motherland."

She maintained," We dedicate the Independence Day to the valiant warriors who fought bravely on the borders. Every year we celebrate our Independence Day, but on account of Marka-i- Haq, this year’s rejoice is unparalleled. Today is dedicated to the valiant soldiers, who gave a befitting reply to the enemy's aggressive designs, to the leadership, officers, and soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, and to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who made the country a nuclear power and rendered its defence impregnable."

She said, "The journey of decline that began in 2018 has ended. This soil is very fertile and Pakistan had defeated an enemy in a befitting manner."