Grand Farewell Ceremony Honors Military Leaders In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 11:13 PM

Grand farewell ceremony honors military leaders in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A grand farewell ceremony on Thursday was held at the Commissioner House in Kohat to pay tribute to Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 9th Division, and Colonel Staff Colonel Waseem.

The ceremony was attended by Commissioner Kohat Division Mutasim Billah Shah, senior officers, and dignitaries from civil society and security agencies.

On this occasion, the commissioner praised the services of Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti and Colonel Waseem, highlighting their significant contributions to establishing peace, inter-agency harmony, public service, and national security in Kohat Division.

He noted that under their leadership, substantial progress was made in promoting stability and cooperation between civil and military institutions. The commissioner also presented commemorative shields and souvenirs to both officers, acknowledging their dedication and hard work.

The ceremony concluded with prayers and best wishes for the newly appointed officers.

