Open Menu

FIEDMC Marks Independence Day With Flag Hoisting, Cake Cutting And Tree Plantation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 11:13 PM

FIEDMC marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, cake cutting and tree plantation

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) has celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq with a dignified ceremony at its head office, featuring flag hoisting, cake cutting and a tree plantation drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) has celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq with a dignified ceremony at its head office, featuring flag hoisting, cake cutting and a tree plantation drive.

FIEDMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Jamil Ahmad hoisted the national flag, cut the Independence Day cake and led special prayers for national integrity, prosperity and continued growth of FIEDMC.

Addressing the gathering, he said that Independence Day was not just an occasion for celebration but a day to renew the nation’s commitment to its responsibilities.

He said that the day served as a reminder of struggles of Pakistan’s founders and the sacrifices of its martyrs which urge everyone to work with honesty and dedication for greater national interests.

He said that collective efforts were imperative to make Pakistan one of the world’s most robust economies. He urged the people to contribute towards the national progress and prosperity with devotion and sincerity.

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian del ..

Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian delegation on best government pra ..

46 seconds ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condol ..

UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over flood victims

16 minutes ago
 UAE conducts 71st airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 71st airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

31 minutes ago
 Grand farewell ceremony honors military leaders in ..

Grand farewell ceremony honors military leaders in Kohat

3 minutes ago
 Shaken Sher Dil Kabaddi Club wins Independence Day ..

Shaken Sher Dil Kabaddi Club wins Independence Day tournament

3 minutes ago
 No stone to be left unturned to improve lives of p ..

No stone to be left unturned to improve lives of people: CM Maryam

3 minutes ago
FIEDMC marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, ..

FIEDMC marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, cake cutting and tree plantati ..

3 minutes ago
 100 recitations of Holy Quran for blessings to mar ..

100 recitations of Holy Quran for blessings to martyrs completed at Governor Hou ..

3 minutes ago
 ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days

ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days

1 hour ago
 Kohat police arrest brother for sister's murder

Kohat police arrest brother for sister's murder

8 minutes ago
 FDA celebrates Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq

FDA celebrates Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq

8 minutes ago
 Central Jail Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independen ..

Central Jail Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan