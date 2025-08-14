FIEDMC marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, cake cutting and tree plantation

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) has celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq with a dignified ceremony at its head office, featuring flag hoisting, cake cutting and a tree plantation drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) has celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq with a dignified ceremony at its head office, featuring flag hoisting, cake cutting and a tree plantation drive.

FIEDMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Jamil Ahmad hoisted the national flag, cut the Independence Day cake and led special prayers for national integrity, prosperity and continued growth of FIEDMC.

Addressing the gathering, he said that Independence Day was not just an occasion for celebration but a day to renew the nation’s commitment to its responsibilities.

He said that the day served as a reminder of struggles of Pakistan’s founders and the sacrifices of its martyrs which urge everyone to work with honesty and dedication for greater national interests.

He said that collective efforts were imperative to make Pakistan one of the world’s most robust economies. He urged the people to contribute towards the national progress and prosperity with devotion and sincerity.