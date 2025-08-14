CPSP Celebrates Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day, ‘’Marka-e-Haq’’ victory

(@FahadShabbir)

The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) held a grand ceremony at its headquarters to celebrate Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day and honor the historic “Marka-e-Haq” victory of the Pakistan Armed forces

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) held a grand ceremony at its headquarters to celebrate Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day and honor the historic “Marka-e-Haq” victory of the Pakistan Armed forces.

CPSP Councilors Prof. Muhammad Masroor, Prof. Khalid Ahmed Ashrafi, Prof. Abdulah El Muttaqi, Secretary Professor Irshad Waheed, senior fellows, and staff attended the event.

After the warm welcome to Chief Guest, Prof. Hussain Mehdi, and all the attendees, the ceremony commenced with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. The event proceeded with the hoisting of the national flag, followed by the national anthem.

A Cake cutting ceremony was also held on this occasion and According to a press release issued by the spokesperson here, simultaneous celebrations were held at CPSP regional centers across Pakistan via Zoom.

In Lahore, CPSP President Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal cut the Cake.

CPSP Secretary Professor Irshad Waheed gave the opening speech, highlighting the importance of Independence Day and the victory recently won in the short war with India, celebrating both Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq.

In his address, he highlighted the struggle of Indian Muslims for the independence of a separate country. He shared his experience of witnessing the independence struggle. In his address, he commemorated the Armed Forces for safeguarding national sovereignty.