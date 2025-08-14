Open Menu

Shaken Sher Dil Kabaddi Club Wins Independence Day Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 14, 2025 | 11:13 PM

Shaken Sher Dil Kabaddi Club has triumphed in thrilling Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq tournament here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Shaken Sher Dil Kabaddi Club has triumphed in thrilling Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq tournament here on Thursday.

A spokesman of local administration said that the Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq celebrations in Faisalabad turned into a pulsating sporting spectacle as a Kabaddi tournament captivated spectators with high-energy performances and nail-biting moments.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Adil Umar graced the event as chief guest while Divisional Sports Officer Sajida Latif, Ali Raza Dogar, Secretary General District Kabaddi Association Rana Imran Ahmad Khan, veteran sports promoter Hajji Muhammad Rafiq, President District Wrestling Association Rana Munawar Khan and a large number of enthusiastic spectators attended it.

In an electrifying final, Shaken Sher Dil Kabaddi Club edged past Farooq Mana Jutt Kabaddi Club with a narrow 46–44 point victory, clinching the championship title in the closing seconds.

The crowd erupted in applause as both teams displayed remarkable agility, strength and traditional Kabaddi skills in a contest that kept everyone on the edge of their seats.

Later, the chief guest honored the champions with a glittering trophy and a cash prize of Rs.100,000 while the runner-up team received Rs.75,000 in recognition of their spirited performance.

More Stories From Sports