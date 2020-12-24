Bilawal approves PPP candidates names for bye-elections

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday approved the names of PPP candidates for bye-elections in Umerkot, Sanghar and Malir

According to a notification issued by the party secretariat, Ameer Ali Shah, son of Ali Mardan Shah would contest elections from PS-52, Umerkot-II.

Jam Shabbir Ali, brother of Jam Madad Ali would be the candidate of PPP from PS-43 Sanghar-III and Yousuf Baloch to contest elections on PPP ticket from PS-88 Malir-II.