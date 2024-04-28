Bilawal, Aseefa celebrate birthday of Faryal Talpur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Aseef Bhutto Zardari celebrated the birthday of PPP Central President of Women Wing Faryal Talpur at Zardari House on Sunday.

They cut the cake and wished best days to her ahead.