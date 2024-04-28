Bilawal, Aseefa Celebrate Birthday Of Faryal Talpur
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Aseef Bhutto Zardari celebrated the birthday of PPP Central President of Women Wing Faryal Talpur at Zardari House on Sunday.
They cut the cake and wished best days to her ahead.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SPP Larkana chairs meeting to review law, order situation2 minutes ago
-
Establishment of peace key priority of Balochistan govt: Ziaullah Langau2 minutes ago
-
Zahid Khan pays surprise visit to police lines Mansehra, reviews ETEA test2 minutes ago
-
Hidayat Ullah Malana elected as President HCBA Dera2 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s agriculture land’s fertility on decrease12 minutes ago
-
90 pc Bardana distribute at 17 PASSCO centres in Burewala, says Rao Akram12 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates SSP Riffat Bokhari on selection for IAWP award12 minutes ago
-
CM says committed to worker well-being22 minutes ago
-
Muzaffarpur flyover to be completed by August 14: minister22 minutes ago
-
Mayor Peshawar for providing facilities to people at their doorsteps22 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over demise of politician Afzal Tarar32 minutes ago
-
Minister directs authorities to expedite works on labour complex Regi Lalma32 minutes ago