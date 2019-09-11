UrduPoint.com
Bilawal Condoles With Malik Asad, Tarique Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 09:24 PM

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday visited the residence of MPA Malik Asad Sikandar at village Thana Ahmed Khan and offered fateha over the sad demise of later's mother

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday visited the residence of MPA Malik Asad Sikandar at village Thana Ahmed Khan and offered fateha over the sad demise of later's mother.

On the occasion, PPP chairman expressed condolence with the bereaved family and offered fateh for the departed soul.Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah and other party leaders were also accompanied with party chairman during his visit. While talking to media there, PPP Chairman said that his party rendered great sacrifices for restoration of democracy in the country and Sindh government was striving hard to resolve issues faced by people of the province.

He said Indian government had converted occupied Jammu and Kashmir into prison and people of occupied valley were being denied of their fundamental rights.

Later, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also visited the residence of MNA Tarique Ali Shah Jamote at Latifabad and expressed condolence with him on sad demise of Jamote's mother. Chairman PPP also offered fateha for the departed soul.

