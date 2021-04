Bilawal condoles with Qaim Ali Shah & Nafeesa Shah

Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday visited Jillsni Khairpur to condole with Ex Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah and MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah, over the sad demise of Qaim' s son Muzaffar Ali Shah and daughter Syeda Najma Shah Jillani

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday visited Jillsni Khairpur to condole with Ex Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah and MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah, over the sad demise of Qaim' s son Muzaffar Ali Shah and daughter Syeda Najma Shah Jillani.

Provincial Ministers including Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nawab Khan Wassan, MPA Sajid Bhanbhan, Munawar Wassan and party leaders Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Aijaz Khan Jakhrani and others were accompanied with chairman PPP.