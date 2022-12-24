UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Greets Christians On Christmas

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended Christmas greetings and best wishes to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world.

The PPP Chairman, in his message issued from Media Cell Bilawal House on Saturday, said that Christmas was an opportunity to reflect on and promote the universal message of peace, tolerance and brotherhood. May this Christmas be a source of peace and prosperity for the world.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the role of the Christian community of Pakistan for the development and uplifting the country was a source of pride for the entire nation, while their services in education, health and commercial sectors had always been unparalleled.

He said that Pakistan was our homeland and a multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-ethnic society, where we all were living in harmony and brotherhood.

He said that our Constitution of 1973 guaranteed equal rights to every citizen without discrimination of religion, caste and language.

The Chairman PPP reiterated his determination that the PPP, in the light of its manifesto and the brilliant principles of its leaders, would continue its struggle to brighten the common future of all Pakistanis by ensuring equality, tolerance and equal opportunities for development.

