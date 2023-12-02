Open Menu

Bilawal Greets People On Sindhi Culture Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has extended greetings to the people of the entire country, including Sindh, on Sindhi Culture Day, which is being celebrated on Sunday, December 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has extended greetings to the people of the entire country, including Sindh, on Sindhi Culture Day, which is being celebrated on Sunday, December 3.

According to a press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, he said that the evergreen culture of Sindh is a reflection of one of the oldest and most beautiful civilizations in the world, the center of which is Mohenjo Daro. 

“The people of Sindh have historically been peaceful, tolerant, and patriotic, as well as lovers of art and nature,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that cultural diversity is the beauty of our society and an unparalleled example of our national unity in the world, adding that purposeful cultural activities are no less than a poison for hatred, division, and extremism in society and an elixir for promoting tolerance and social harmony.

He said that his party believes in giving equal importance and status to all the cultures of the country.

“It is our manifesto to present a positive face of Pakistan to the world by highlighting its proud ancient civilization and beautiful culture globally,” he added.

