Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of crisis: Nayyar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary General Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Wednesday said that Foreign Minister and the Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was making hectic efforts to bring the country out of the crisis.

In a statement, he said under the dynamic leadership of Bilawal Bhutto, the country was improving relations with regional countries, which is a positive sign in this regard.

Nayyar Hussain said the PPP would achieve great success in the upcoming election due to its performance and prudent policies already providing maximum relief to the common man.

He further said former president Asif Ali Zardari strengthened the Parliament during his presidential tenure, adding the PPP has guaranteed the provision of equal constitutional and human economic rights to the citizens.

"18th amendment bill has strengthened the democracy in the country," he added.

Condemning May 9 tragic incident, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believed in fascism and such thinking caused irreparable damage to the country.