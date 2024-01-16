Bilawal to address public meeting on Jan 20 in Muzaffargarh: Distt President PPP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) District President of Pakistan People Party Malik Mazhar Pahoor said that Bilal Bhutto Zardari would address a huge public meeting on January 20 in Muzaffargarh.

While talking to media persons, PPP won the hearts of people by announcing an impressive manifesto. PPP has solution to problems of the people, especially labourers and farmers.

He claimed that PPP would register a clean sweep victory from across district Muzaffargarh. He also criticized the opponents stating that leadership of other political parties made properties in various other countries.

About Bilawal Bhutto public meeting, Mazhar maintained that Bilawal would be given historic welcome during his visit. People from across the region would participate in the meeting.